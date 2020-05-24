Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
99 new cases of coronavirus confirmed. Total number of infected exceeded 7,000


Today, May 24, 99 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova, six of which in Transnistria. In total, 723 tests were done.

The total number of confirmed cases reached 7,093. 3,713 people were cured, 250 died.


Опубликовано: 17:32 24/05/2020

