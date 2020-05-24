99 new cases of coronavirus confirmed. Total number of infected exceeded 7,000
Today, May 24, 99 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Moldova, six of which in Transnistria. In total, 723 tests were done.
The total number of confirmed cases reached 7,093. 3,713 people were cured, 250 died.
Опубликовано: 17:32 24/05/2020
