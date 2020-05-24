A charter flight from Chisinau to London is approved
The Civil Aviation Authority approved a new charter flight - from Chisinau to London. It will be held on May 30.
The flight will be operated by WIZZ AIR Company. Tickets the information about the upcoming flight can be found online at mytravel.md.
Опубликовано: 17:30 24/05/2020
