A charter flight from Chisinau to London is approved


The Civil Aviation Authority approved a new charter flight - from Chisinau to London. It will be held on May 30.

The flight will be operated by WIZZ AIR Company. Tickets the information about the upcoming flight can be found online at mytravel.md.


Опубликовано: 17:30 24/05/2020

