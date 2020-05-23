Today, on May 23, 147 new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed in the Republic of Moldova out of 1,285 tests performed on this day, 15 of them in Transnistria.



The balance of people infected with the new Coronavirus reached 6,994 cases.



Of the total number of cases on this day, 18 are medical workers.



Unfortunately, today, another three deaths caused by COVID-19 were registered.



To date, 3,452 people have been treated and 242 have died from COVID-19 infection.