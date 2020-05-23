The Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Moldova informs that a number of charter flights from Chisinau to Moscow have been approved.



It will be performed from May 29 to May 31 by Air Moldova and Fly One. Thus, during the indicated period the following charter flights will be carried out:



May 29 - Chisinau - Moscow (“Fly One”);

May 30 - Chisinau-Moscow (“Air Moldova”);

May 31 - Chisinau-Moscow (“Fly One”).



Tickets can be purchased online at www.airmoldova.md and www.flyone.eu. There one can find all the information about the flight schedule.