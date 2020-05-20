Poland provided Moldovan medical institutions with 37 oxygen concentrators. The equipment transfer ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu and Polish Ambassador Bartlomey Zhdanyuk.



This is the third batch of medical equipment, donated to the Republic of Moldova by the Polish authorities, writes moldpres.md. Earlier, our country also received 16,380 protective masks, 800 protective suits, 3,800 liters of disinfectant, 50 atomizers, 27 medical devices and 38 oxygen concentrators. The equipment previously donated by Poland was produced by the Moldovan economic agents and were distributed among medical institutions in the districts of Edinet, Comrat, Taraclia, as well as in Transnistria.