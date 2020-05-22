Urgent! 143 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the day in Moldova, another 143 new cases of infection with the new type of virus were recorded.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
In total, there are 6,847 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.
Опубликовано: 18:08 22/05/2020
