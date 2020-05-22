All deputies must self-isolate until their coronavirus test shows a negative result.



The parliamentarians and members of the parliamentary secretariat will be checked for the presence of the COVID-19 virus.



The decision was made after one deputy tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement made today at the plenary session of the Parliament by the head of the faction of the Democratic Party of Moldova, Dumitru Diacov.



On the recommendation of Speaker Zinaida Greceanii, testing of deputies will be carried out at the personal expense of parliamentarians, and a solution should be found for employees of the parliamentary secretariat to cover expenses.