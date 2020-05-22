From June 1, cafes and restaurants will open in Moldova
The corresponding decision was made by the National Agency for Food Safety following consultations with the Association of Restaurants and Recreation Places of Moldova.
Recall that restaurants and cafes have been closed since March 15 due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Until May 15, the state of emergency was in effect.
Recall that restaurants and cafes have been closed since March 15 due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Until May 15, the state of emergency was in effect.
Опубликовано: 13:16 22/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: