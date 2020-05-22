Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
From June 1, cafes and restaurants will open in Moldova


The corresponding decision was made by the National Agency for Food Safety following consultations with the Association of Restaurants and Recreation Places of Moldova.

Recall that restaurants and cafes have been closed since March 15 due to the threat of the spread of coronavirus. Until May 15, the state of emergency was in effect.


Опубликовано: 13:16 22/05/2020

