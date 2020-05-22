The President calls shameful the fact that 14-15 deputies, who passed to the parliament together with the Democratic Party, sold themselves out and went to the Candu-Shor gang.



“I once joked: an interesting business from Plahotniuc - at first he bought the deputies from the Communists for the PDM (as Dyakov or Voronin said) for 300-400 thousand euros. And now he is buying from them from PDM for Shor for 500-600 thousand euros. An interesting business. I don’t know who teaches him there in Miami,” he said.



The Head of State noted that such a parliament loses the confidence of citizens, and if another 2-3 deputies leave the ruling coalition, then it is better to dissolve the legislative body and hold early elections. "It would be ideal to hold it on the same day as the presidential", Igor Dodon emphasized.



“Socialist deputies turned to the Constitutional Court a few days ago to check if this is possible. If it is possible, if the Constitutional Court says that there is such an opportunity, we will find a technical solution and quickly organize everything. But, I think, it’s a shame when 14-15 deputies have already been bought, and left the faction with which they were elected to parliament, and went to Candu, Shor and the whole gang. How long can this go on?” - he said.