Almost half of Moldova's coronavirus patients recovered


The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Moldova this morning is 6,704. Almost half, 3,369 people have recovered.

Information was presented at a press conference of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Security. The number of active cases is 3,101. 234 people died. 266 are in serious condition.

Despite the fact that this week the number of new cases has increased, the situation with coronavirus in Moldova is still developing better than in many other countries. Citizens continue to be encouraged to comply with all epidemiological norms and rules.


Опубликовано: 11:10 22/05/2020

