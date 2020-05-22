Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Plahotniuc arrest warrant issued


An arrest warrant for 30 days was issued in the name of the former PDM leader, fugitive oligarch Vlad Plahotniuc. The decision was made by the court of the Ciocana sector of Chisinau municipality.

Prosecutors requested an arrest warrant in a new case, in which Plahotniuc appears, about the theft of the billion. The judges satisfied the appeal in full, writes tv8.md.

Recall that at the beginning of the week the prosecutor general said that Plahotniuc was one of the main beneficiaries of the “theft of the century”. The country's authorities are preparing documents for his extradition from the United States.


