Suspension of regular passenger flights and passenger charters remains in force until June 30. This was reported by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Republic of Moldova with reference to the decision of the Extraordinary National Commission on Public Health.



At the request of the air operators, the Civil Aviation Authority will be able to allow non-scheduled flights and charter flights. Information about these flights will be published on the institution’s website.



Before buying airline tickets for an irregular flight, passengers are advised to check on the website of the Civil Aviation Authority.



The Civil Aviation Authority will require air operators to comply with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The relevant conditions will be communicated to passengers prior to the sale of tickets.