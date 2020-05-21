Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 151 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova


During the day, another 151 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.

This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.

In total, there are 6,704 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.


Опубликовано: 17:45 21/05/2020

