If the government is dismissed, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, will again propose the candidacy of Ion Chicu for the post of Prime Minister. The Head of State said this in an interview with the UNIMEDIA portal.



“I think Mr. Chicu is the best candidate for prime ministers, in case the government falls. Until we have another coalition and 51 signatures for another candidate, as President, I can again offer Mr. Chicu. That is probably what I will do. Let's see if he agrees. He is now the prime minister with all the necessary powers, and if God helps this will be the next three years - until the end of the mandate of the current parliament,” said Igor Dodon.



The country's President said he was ready to consider the candidacy for the post of prime minister, for which 51 deputies would put their signature.



“Let 51 MP sign, that is, Maia Sandu, Andrei Nastase, Ilan Shor and Andrian Candu will take responsibility for creating a coalition, let them sign for the candidate and introduce him or her to the President, and we'll see. Are they ready to take responsibility to create a coalition with the devil to help Plahotniuc?” - Igor Dodon wondered.