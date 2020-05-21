Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Правительство Майи Санду нарушило Конституцию, создав комиссию по отбору генпрокурора
 

Parliament appointed the date for the election of the President of the Republic of Moldova


The parliament established the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Moldova – it will be November 1, 2020. Most of the MPs present in the hall voted for the PSRM draft.

The project was presented by the chairman of the parliamentary Commission on Law, Appointments and Immunity, MP from PSRM Vasile Bolea.

The draft decision was developed in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution of the Republic of Moldova and with Article 109 of the Electoral Code. The document will enter into force on August 15 of this year.


Опубликовано: 15:34 21/05/2020

