The judges of the Constitutional Court examined the appeal of the group of deputies regarding the legality of the acting Prosecutor General appointment, as well as the organization of a competition for the Prosecutor General selection.



“A significant change in the law on prosecutors led to organization of a preliminary competition by the Ministry of Justice, lowering the constitutional role of the Supreme Council of Prosecutors (SCP). The court also notes the position of the Venice Commission: the SCP has a constitutional role, which should not be usurped. This role is to form a list of candidates for the President. The court considers that the interference of the commission, formed by the Ministry of Justice, in the process of appointing the Prosecutor General is contrary to the Constitution,” explained CC Chair Domnica Manole.



At the same time, Manole said that this decision did not affect the already existing state of affairs. “With this decision, the Prosecutor General is becoming more protected,” she said.



According to her, the main prosecutor of the country can be dismissed only by the Supreme Council of Prosecutors or the President of Moldova.



Recall that in the fall of 2019, the government, headed by Maia Sandu, initiated amendments to the law on the prosecutor's office, taking responsibility for the appointment of the Prosecutor General.