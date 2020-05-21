The President of Moldova held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov.



The parties discussed a wide range of issues relating to the development and strengthening of strategic partnership between our states.



“In particular, we praised the recent online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the President of the Republic of Moldova as an observer country.



We noted that, despite the difficulties, the interaction between Moldova and Russia within the framework of the EAEU and the CIS will continue for the benefit of the peoples of both countries,” the Head of the republic emphasized.



