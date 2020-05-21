Political scientist Bogdan Tsyrdea published on social networks four questions addressed to Maia Sandu, leader of the Action and Solidarity Party:



“In the light of recent statements by the Prosecutor General’s Office on theft of the billion and the airport concession, it’s clear that Shor, Candu, and Dragutanu are doing very badly. The investigation took the track.



In this regard, citizens had four questions for Sandu:



1. Is she ready to close criminal cases against Candu, Shor, Tauber in exchange for the resignation of the Chicu government?



2. Is she ready to refuse to return the billion for the sake of a new parliamentary majority? After all, the leaders of Pro Moldova and Shor are participants in the theft.



3. Is she ready to give the airport to Shor and Plahotniuc to become the prime minister?



4. Is it true that Shor and Candu are offering serious money to certain members of the ACUM bloc to remain free and keep the airport?”