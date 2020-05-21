Yesterday, 136 people were discharged from the medical facilities in the country. The total number of citizens cured of coronavirus reached 3,089. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



In total, 6,533 cases have been confirmed to date, 837 of which in Transnistria. Over the past day, 85 people with suspected coronavirus have been admitted to the COVID-19 Center. As for patients with a confirmed diagnosis, 266 are in serious condition (21 are connected to ventilators). 232 people died.