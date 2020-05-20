Ion Chicu held a meeting with the US Ambassador to Moldova Derek Hogan.



The parties exchanged views on the epidemiological situation in our country and on the consequences of the restrictions in the national economy. According to the press service of the government, Chicu thanked the United States for the assistance provided to Moldova in implementing reforms in the economy and justice and in other areas. They also discussed the forecasts of the economic situation in the Republic of Moldova and in the region and solutions for restoration of some sectors.



The prime minister also spoke about the government’s intention to invest in the construction and rehabilitation of the country's road infrastructure, as well as plans to industrialize Moldova and create new jobs.