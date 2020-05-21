Today, May 21, is the World Day for Cultural Diversity for dialogue and development.



This day was established by the United Nations to make people better aware of the values of cultural diversity and importance of dialogue between civilizations, regardless of language, ethnicity, religion or economic development of states.



"The Republic of Moldova is a multiethnic state in which different cultures are harmoniously combined - this is why our country differs on the map of Europe.



The coexistence of cultures, customs, and traditions of different peoples on Moldovan soil is an asset that we are proud of and which must be preserved with love and wisdom,” said the speaker of the parliament Zinaida Greceanii in her message.