Urgent! 213 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Moldova
During the last day, another 213 new cases of infection with a new type of virus were recorded in Moldova.
This was announced by Minister of Health Viorica Dumbraveanu.
In total, there are 6,553 cases of coronavirus infection in the republic.
Recall that a state of emergency has been declared in the country and a “red code” is in effect due to COVID-19.
Опубликовано: 17:14 20/05/2020
