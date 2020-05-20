The Democratic Party condemns attempts to destabilize the situation in the country using direct attempts to bribe deputies. The political formation calls for abandonment of methods used to attract MPs to various political schemes.



“Former PDM deputies are forced to bring chaos and instability in the country,” the party said in a statement.



PDM reaffirmed support for the Chicu government.



“In these difficult times, all citizens need unity and quick decisions. We urge all political forces, civil society and citizens to join forces to find quick and good solutions and avoid political instability... We appeal to the right opposition not to succumb to the Shor-Candu group, which does not want a pro-European government, which would mean correctness, transparency in financing and completion of high-profile cases”, the party notes.