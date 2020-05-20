Charter flights to be carried out from May 22 to May 28
During May 22-28, Air Moldova will carry out eight charter flights that will bring Moldovans from Moscow, Dublin, London and Tel Aviv.
List of charter flights:
May 22 - Moscow - Chisinau;
May 23 - Dublin - Chisinau;
May 24 - London - Chisinau;
May 28 - Tel Aviv - Chisinau.
Representatives of the company note that only Moldovan citizens or family members of citizens of Moldova; persons holding a long-term visa, residence permit or document equivalent to a residence permit issued by the authorities; persons traveling in the professional interests, confirmed by a visa, residence permit or other similar document; employees of diplomatic missions and consular posts accredited in the Republic of Moldova, international organizations / missions, as well as members of their families or staff who can provide humanitarian assistance will be allowed on these flights.
Also, all passengers are required to wear masks and disposable gloves.
Опубликовано: 14:54 20/05/2020
