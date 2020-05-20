During May 22-28, Air Moldova will carry out eight charter flights that will bring Moldovans from Moscow, Dublin, London and Tel Aviv.



List of charter flights:



May 22 - Moscow - Chisinau;

May 23 - Dublin - Chisinau;

May 24 - London - Chisinau;

May 28 - Tel Aviv - Chisinau.



Representatives of the company note that only Moldovan citizens or family members of citizens of Moldova; persons holding a long-term visa, residence permit or document equivalent to a residence permit issued by the authorities; persons traveling in the professional interests, confirmed by a visa, residence permit or other similar document; employees of diplomatic missions and consular posts accredited in the Republic of Moldova, international organizations / missions, as well as members of their families or staff who can provide humanitarian assistance will be allowed on these flights.



Also, all passengers are required to wear masks and disposable gloves.