Yesterday, 60 people were discharged from the medical facilities in the country. The total number of citizens who have recovered from coronavirus has reached 2,953. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection.



A total of 6,340 cases of the disease have been confirmed to date, 813 of which in Transnistria. Over the past day, 46 people with suspected coronavirus have been admitted to the COVID-19 Center. As for patients with the confirmed diagnosis, 244 stay in serious condition (22 are connected to ventilators). 224 people died.