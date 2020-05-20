Political analyst, MP Bogdan Tsyrdea gave his commentary on the political situation in the world and our country.



“The Ukrainian media write that the Prosecutor General opened a criminal case against Poroshenko in connection with the betrayal of the motherland! This is a response to Biden from Trump. This also indicates a reorientation of the Zelensky administration. Globalists, to put it mildly, receive the first serious blow in Ukraine.



In general, I must admit that Trump is able to answer. He was accused by the Democrats of “sexual harassment” - a favorite feature of liberals to destroy enemies. Now Biden, who applauded the campaign “Me Too”, is accused of harassment, and even to a transgender!



He was accused of corruption ... Now Biden himself and his son are stuck in the Ukrainian case with Burisma! Trump accused of working for Russia? So now Biden himself is accused of serving the interests of China!



In this regard, we are extremely interested in the case of Plahotniuc. Pompeo claimed that his presence in the United States was undesirable. But the democrats, through the deep structures of the FBI, keep him as a “witness”, that is, a cleanser of information on the Russian elite and on the Moldovan politicians. He is needed to finish off the PSRM and Igor Dodon and open the way to the presidency for Maia Sandu. But does Trump himself need this? He may be of interest to Trump only as a factor in discrediting the Democrats and the Obama administration. Then he will be thrown away as used material.



Simply put, it cannot be ruled out that if the Prosecutor General's Office provides evidence, Plahotniuc will be extradited. And the Americans immediately noticed it. In fact, Poroshenko and Plahotniuc are one case. If Poroshenko started to “crush”, it means a bad sign for Plahotniuc.



In this context, I would like to note that the Pro-Moldova project, like Shor are in danger. Most likely their days can be numbered. Only a miracle can save them...



P.S. Yes, Poroshenko’s affairs are bad. Like of Plahotniuc, Shor and Candu. Perhaps Trump begins to clean up the Clinton oligarchic groups and the Democrats? In any case, synchronization of actions is visible. Now we carefully look at who will attack the Prosecutor General Stoyanoglo. They are the mafia!”

