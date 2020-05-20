Mafia attacks the President, including fabricating fakes and threatening his relatives. However, Igor Dodon does not intend to give up - the Head of State will stand until the end. The President talked about the psychological pressure on him as part of the “Case of Principle” program on Accent TV.



“They hit me, my family. There were “wise men” who called my mother every night several times with threats. This is very disgusting, not to mention comments on social networks, etc. I have already turned off my mom’s Facebook because it is a complete mess. I am sure that we will go through this as well. I understand why they are doing this: they hope that I will make a mistake, they hope that I will give in. But I cannot give in, because there is the trust of the people, which must be justified. And we will bring this struggle to an end. And then - let the people give an assessment to each of us,” he said.