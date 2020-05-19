If several more deputies leave the Democratic Party in the near future and there is no stable majority, the President will begin negotiations with the leaders of parliamentary parties, with the exception of the Shor-Kandu group, to find a way out of this situation. This Igor Dodon said in the "Case of Principle" on the Accent TV channel.



“If a few more deputies leave in the near future and we see that there is no parliamentary majority, I will invite all the players together or separately on the same day. Which players? I won’t invite Shor and Candu. Just Greceanii, Filip, Sandu and Nastase. We will have to decide what we will do in this situation: we allow the mafia to play us like “cat and mouse” again, or we make a decision in principle - we can clean it all up through the elections or we can agree differently. We are holding presidential elections, honestly, openly. Let there be all the candidates, and the people will choose. And then, if we see that we cannot go further in such a formula, we dissolve the parliament and go to early elections,” he said.



The Head of State also noted that it would be ideal to hold presidential and early parliamentary elections on the same day.



“If the Constitutional Court decides that it is possible in one day, we will find the technical possibility to do this. Then none of these groups will pass,” the President emphasized.