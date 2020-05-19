Ilan Shor can be extradited from the State of Israel, and brought to justice for his crimes in the Republic of Moldova. Igor Dodon said this on the air of the “Case of Principle” program on our channel, explaining that he had discussed this issue with the Israeli authorities, who, in turn, were ready to cooperate.



“I spoke with the leadership of Israel several times about this. I had an official visit, and in January I was in Israel. I asked this question at a meeting with the Prime Minister, with the President. They clearly said: if you have a final conviction, we are ready to consider it. There are two options, they told me - we have cases when we extradite, or he will be imprisoned in Israel. There are no other options. Therefore, as soon as we have a final verdict, and it will be in the near future, I hope even this week on May 22, there will be meetings in Cahul and I hope that an end will be put in this matter. And as soon as there is a final sentence, we pass it on to the Israeli authorities,” the Head of State said.