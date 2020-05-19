Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Президент Игорь Додон: "Илан Шор может быть экстрадирован из Израиля"
 

President Dodon: "Ilan Shor can be extradited from Israel"


Ilan Shor can be extradited from the State of Israel, and brought to justice for his crimes in the Republic of Moldova. Igor Dodon said this on the air of the “Case of Principle” program on our channel, explaining that he had discussed this issue with the Israeli authorities, who, in turn, were ready to cooperate.

I spoke with the leadership of Israel several times about this. I had an official visit, and in January I was in Israel. I asked this question at a meeting with the Prime Minister, with the President. They clearly said: if you have a final conviction, we are ready to consider it. There are two options, they told me - we have cases when we extradite, or he will be imprisoned in Israel. There are no other options. Therefore, as soon as we have a final verdict, and it will be in the near future, I hope even this week on May 22, there will be meetings in Cahul and I hope that an end will be put in this matter. And as soon as there is a final sentence, we pass it on to the Israeli authorities,” the Head of State said.


Опубликовано: 21:35 19/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Igor Dodon held an official meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister
  • Moldovan President goes on an official visit to Israel
  • Igor Dodon will make an official visit to Israel
  • In the near future, a new case will be initiated against Ilan Shor
  • Where is Ilan Shor?










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV