The gangster group Candu-Shor-Plahotniuc is trying by all means to regain its dominance and seize the country, as it was before June 2019. This was announced by President Igor Dodon on the air of the program on the ACCENT TV channel.



The President also emphasized that such a situation could again lead to destabilization in the country, therefore it was so important to prevent this.



“Maybe some have forgotten, but I want to remind how it was under Plahotniuc: how they closed the businesses, how people spoke in a whisper in the kitchen. There was complete fear. What is happening now is from the same opera,” said Igor Dodon.