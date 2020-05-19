Andrian Candu, Ilan Shor and other representatives of the mafia have become so active because, on the one hand, there is real progress in the investigation of the “theft of the century”, and on the other, the government is taking concrete measures to return the airport to the ownership of the state. Igor Dodon announced this in the framework of the “Case of Principle” program on the Accent TV channel.



“The Prosecutor General is a professional, a person with character who goes ahead to investigate the theft of the century, the airport, etc. In yesterday’s statement, he specifically said who the beneficiary was. I believe him. He knows what he is saying and is basing on specific documents. On the other hand, after a meeting of the Security Council last week, the government decided to start an insolvency procedure against the company that illegally took Chisinau airport into concession. Within a few weeks the state may enter into the management of the airport. It is interesting to be a raider, as they call me, to return the stolen to the state. In fairy tales, they were called Robin Hoods, but certainly not raiders. How they took the airport, banks and much more - this is raiding. Therefore, the task is to return the airport to the state without additional conditions and legal costs. And now we are very close to this,” he said.



According to the President, these persons are trying to buy time. “I understand that these three directions are the main goals of the gangster group. The first goal is the President, the second is the prosecutor general, and the third is the government resignation,” he added.

