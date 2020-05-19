Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 202 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, 202 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova. The information at the press briefing was voiced by Viorica Dumbraveanu. The total number of confirmed cases at the moment is 6,340.

Today, 1,288 tests were performed to detect coronavirus, and the total number of tests taken is 40,565. Most of all new cases are recorded in Chisinau: 77. In Soroca 22, in Balti 17, in Transnistria 15, in Straseni 13, in Cahul 7, etc.

Over the past day, 83 people have been cured, and the total number of people recovered is 2,508. 221 people died from complications caused by coronavirus.


