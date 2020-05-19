Chisinau municipal advisers supported proposal to purchase 100 new buses and 18 two-link vehicles this year. 30 new trolleybuses will also be assembled. The good news was reported by the general mayor of the municipality, Ion Cheban on his page in the social network.



The mayor congratulated all residents on this decision. “This is an achievement for people, for Chisinau, for everyone. Chisinau can and should look different, without politics, but with the introduction of policies,” the mayor said.



It is worth noting that at the second stage of the project, 150 buses, 70 ordinary trolleybuses and 20 two-linked will be purchased.