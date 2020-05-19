The Moldovan authorities have already sent a letter to Moscow about the possibility of starting negotiations on a loan agreement. This was announced by Prime Minister Ion Chicu. He expressed hope for receiving 200 million euros to cover the budget deficit, which could grow to 20 billion lei by the end of the year. At the same time, the Moldovan authorities are considering other opportunities for external financing.



“We rely on macro-financial support in the amount of 100 million euros promised by the EU. As we understand it, the first tranche - 50 million euros will be in June-July, the second - by the end of the year, if not the next year. We are also analyzing the domestic market. We did not abandon the idea of placing Eurobonds”, - said Chicu.



Recall that by decision of the Constitutional Court after a corresponding demand from the deputies of the Candu group on May 7, the Russian loan was declared unconstitutional.