Igor Dodon very positively assesses negotiations that began this year on the accession of Moldova to the Eurasian Development Bank, during which the potential areas of cooperation between the Bank and the Republic of Moldova were identified. The list includes agro-industrial complex, road infrastructure, energy, and promotion of mutual trade.



The Head of State said this during a speech at an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in an expanded format.



“I want to emphasize that we are determined to successfully complete negotiations with the Bank and launch the first investment projects,” he said. The President also emphasized that “as an observer state, we are interested and ready to participate in many programs and projects of the Eurasian Economic Union”. But for this we need special mechanisms and tools so that our manufacturers, exporters, and employees can really get involved in the implementation of the programs and projects.



“I appeal to the heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union with a proposal to work out an issue of mechanisms and tools for involving observer states in the implementation of the joint programs and projects”, the Head of State noted.