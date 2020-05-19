The MP from the PSRM faction Vasily Bolea appealed to the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova with a request to interpret the articles of the Constitution in order to answer if it possible to organize the presidential election on the same day with the early parliamentary?



The PSRM deputy recalled that there was a decision of the Constitutional Court of December 2015, which stated that if it was not possible to elect a government in the last six months of the president’s mandate, the head of state could dissolve the parliament and call early parliamentary elections.



Vasily Bolea said that the faction of the Party of Socialists appealed to the Constitutional Court, based on the attempts of some political forces to destabilize the situation and unleash a political crisis in the country.



