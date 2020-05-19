Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
The culprit of the fatal accident in Chisinau was arrested


The driver who provoked a fatal accident in the center of Chisinau on the night of Saturday to Sunday was arrested for 30 days. The relevant decision, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, was made by the judges in response to a request from the prosecutor's office of the Chisinau municipality.

The man was charged with violating safety rules while driving, which led to the death of two people. According to the source, he faces from 6 to 10 years in prison.


Опубликовано: 10:21 19/05/2020

