COVID-19: 2,425 patients completely cured of coronavirus
According to the data on the morning of May 19, in Moldova, 2,425 patients who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus were completely cured.
The number of infected COVID-19 in the country is 6,138 people. 217 people have died. 256 are in serious condition, and 19 are connected to ventilators.
The number of infected COVID-19 in the country is 6,138 people. 217 people have died. 256 are in serious condition, and 19 are connected to ventilators.
Опубликовано: 10:18 19/05/2020
Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!
Читайте также по этой теме: