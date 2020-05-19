Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
COVID-19: 2508 пациентов полностью вылечились от коронавируса
 

COVID-19: 2,425 patients completely cured of coronavirus


According to the data on the morning of May 19, in Moldova, 2,425 patients who had previously been diagnosed with coronavirus were completely cured.

The number of infected COVID-19 in the country is 6,138 people. 217 people have died. 256 are in serious condition, and 19 are connected to ventilators.


Опубликовано: 10:18 19/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • In Moldova, seven more patients recovered from coronavirus
  • COVID-19: three more patients were released from the hospital
  • A doctor cured from COVID-19 became plasma donor
  • The number of Moldovans cured of coronavirus exceeded 1,500
  • COVID-19 in Moldova on April 30: 1,182 patients fully recovered










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV