Medical workers, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense will receive a salary supplement of 100%


Medical workers, employees of the National Agency for Public Health and institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and the department of prisons involved in the fight against COVID-19 will continue to receive a 100% salary increase. The decision was made on the eve by the government.

The provision on payments will be valid until the end of the state of emergency in the field of healthcare. For employees of centers for accommodation of elderly people, the premium is 50%. Also, the Cabinet decided to pay a lump sum of 16 thousand lei for doctors and other categories of employees who became infected at the workplace.

Also, the degree of disability that expires before August 1, 2020 will be extended, and pensions and social benefits will be paid in the future at home.


Опубликовано: 10:16 19/05/2020

