Over the past day, 78 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection. The total number of infected was 6,138.

In total, 508 tests have been processed in the last 24 hours.

The number of victims of the dangerous infection reached 213 people.


Опубликовано: 17:10 18/05/2020

