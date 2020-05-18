This will serve as the reason for breaking the contract with the company. Ion Chicu announced this at a press briefing.



He noted that on April 30 Avia invest's accounts were blocked, as the company had accumulated more than 22 million lei debt to the state, and the debt repayment schedule was not observed.



“Today is May 18, and nothing was paid to the state from this debt. Therefore, the state will begin the procedure for declaring insolvency of this economic agent. We do not have money to pay for those who came in 2013 in a criminal way, allegedly to invest. An appeal about the start of the insolvency process will be sent today,” informed Chicu.



The prime minister also said that the previous government could have declared insolvent this company, however, for unknown reasons, Maia Sandu’s cabinet did not do this.



“We continue to believe that in 2013 the airport was stolen. This company must pay the state, like any other taxpayer, but it does not pay. Not to mention the investments that they supposedly had to make. A responsible government protects the interests of the state,” said Ion Chicu.