A new zone was arranged on the territory of the capital's zoo for two bears and 13 wolves. This was announced by Ion Cheban, who inspected this institution the day before.



Thus, for the bears, a spacious enclosure with bushes, a strip of conifers, and a pond was equipped. Wolves also moved to a new, much more spacious house. After the upgrade, the animals have more space and better living conditions, similar to their natural habitat. Also during the two months during which there were no visitors to the zoo, several animals were born here.



“I am glad that the work on the arrangement of the new territory is completed. We intend to modernize the zoo further,” the head of the city assured.