The President requires tough measures after the tragic night accident


The Head of State called it unacceptable that the streets of cities turn into racetracks, and the so-called street racers terrorize people. On the night of May 16-17, a terrible accident occurred in the center of Chisinau, as a result of which two people perished and several more were injured.

On his page on the social network, the Head of State brought sincere and deep condolences to the families of the victims. At the same time, Igor Dodon called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to immediately establish all the circumstances of the tragedy, to find and detain those responsible for the accident. In addition, he persuasively asks the government to urgently strengthen measures to monitor compliance with the rules of the road, and especially the speed limit.

You can’t overlook how city streets turn into racetracks, and the so-called street racers terrorize people, especially at night. Citizens demand serious action from the law enforcement agencies, and I, as the Head of State, intend to take this situation under my personal control,” said Igor Dodon.


Опубликовано: 09:26 18/05/2020

