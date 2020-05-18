The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on May 18.



The dollar will fall in price by five bans. Today its cost will be 17 lei 80 bans. The euro with minus two bans rate will be 19 lei 24 bans.



The Romanian leu will also become cheaper by one ban - 3 lei 97 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 66 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24.