Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV Accent TV
Срочно! Подтверждено 192 новых случая заражения коронавирусом
 

The Moldovan currency is slightly growing today


The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies in the country on May 18.

The dollar will fall in price by five bans. Today its cost will be 17 lei 80 bans. The euro with minus two bans rate will be 19 lei 24 bans.

The Romanian leu will also become cheaper by one ban - 3 lei 97 bans. The Ukrainian hryvnia will cost 66 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24.


Опубликовано: 09:21 18/05/2020

Всё самое свежее мы теперь публикуем в Телеграм-канале. Подписывайтесь!



Читайте также по этой теме:

  • Euro will fall in price by 13 bans
  • Currencies rate fluctuations
  • Euro will fall in price by 12 bans at once
  • The euro lost another 11 bans
  • The euro will fall in price by 10 bans per unit










    • Проекты







     
    Accent-TV © 2013-2020. All rights reserved. Raport anual
     
    X

    LIVE AccentTV