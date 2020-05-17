The organizers of the protest, which gathered about 200 participants at the Central Square of Chisinau, violated several points of the National Emergency Public Health Commission decision of May 15.



In particular, the number of people almost four times exceeded permissible norm, most of the protesters were without masks. This is stated in a press release of the police. It is noted that all the deviations of the law in the framework of the demonstration were registered and documented. Law enforcement agencies will take appropriate measures in this regard.