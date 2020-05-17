Last night, a terrible accident occurred in the center of the capital. The incident occurred at 01.30 am at the intersection of Stefan cel Mare Boulevard and Izmail street. It is reported that four cars collided, one of which belonged to a taxi service.



The taxi driver and passenger, who was an employee of the Pruncul prison, died on the spot. The remaining participants in the accident received medical assistance.



The culprit of the accident - the driver of the Audi car, as well as its passengers, survived and were hospitalized with serious injuries.



Law enforcement agencies find out all the circumstances of the accident.



The moment of the collision was hit by a CCTV camera.















