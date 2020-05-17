Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
Urgent! 126 new cases of coronavirus confirmed


Today, 126 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Moldova, seven of which are in Transnistria. The total number of tests carried out today is 933.

The total number of registered cases of coronavirus in Moldova reached 6,060. Over the last day, two more people died from complications caused by COVID-19. Both had chronic diseases.

Totally 211 people died. 2,048 patients were cured.


Опубликовано: 18:00 17/05/2020

