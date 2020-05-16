Старая версия Реклама Контакты MD ENG
COVID-19: 189 new cases of coronavirus infection


In the last 24 hours in Moldova, 1,429 tests were processed, of which 189 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed. The total number of infected is 5,934 people.

Today, three deaths from COVID-19 were registered: two women aged 64 and 77 years old and a man 67 years old. It should be noted that 2,344 people were completely cured.


Опубликовано: 21:05 16/05/2020

