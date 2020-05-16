The number of Moldovans cured from COVID-19 reached 2,344
Yesterday another 64 patients were discharged from medical facilities. Thus, the total number of cured citizens is currently 2,344.
A total number of 5,745 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed to date in Moldova, 764 of them in Transnistria. As for patients with already confirmed diagnosis, 231 stay in serious condition (18 are connected to ventilators), 507 - on average, the rest - in satisfactory. 204 people died.
Опубликовано: 11:21 16/05/2020
