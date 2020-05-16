At a briefing for the press, Prime Minister Ion Chicu informed what restrictions remained in force after the abolition of the state of emergency in Moldova.



Thus, markets in Chisinau and Balti remain closed until May 31. This also applies to enterprises in the HoReCa sector - they can continue their activities by delivery; shopping centers remain closed; access of foreigners to Moldova is still prohibited; mass events involving more than 50 people are prohibited; restriction to gather in groups of no more than three people remains in force; educational institutions, including kindergartens and universities, remain closed until June 30; access to children's and sports grounds, as well as to entertainment places is prohibited; on weekends, public transport in Chisinau and Balti will not function.